Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CIEN. Northland Securities lowered shares of Ciena from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura increased their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. B. Riley cut Ciena from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.71.

NYSE:CIEN traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,606,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,441. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average of $46.44.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.42 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $480,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,823,760. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 2,121.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 2,457.7% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

