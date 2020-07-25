Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.00-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.675-1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.Cintas also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.00-2.20 EPS.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $302.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.07. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.44. Cintas has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $311.02.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Cintas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $263.70.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

