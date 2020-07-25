Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Raised to $347.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $318.00 to $347.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTAS. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America downgraded Cintas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cintas from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Cintas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $263.70.

CTAS stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $302.60. The company had a trading volume of 731,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,194. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.44. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $311.02.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in Cintas by 6.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 61.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

