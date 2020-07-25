Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas updated its Q1 guidance to $2.00-2.20 EPS and its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.00-2.20 EPS.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $302.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.07. Cintas has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $311.02. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.70.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.