Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $2,180,333,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $521,979,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 58.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,920,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,539 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 133.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 529,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,850 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,545,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,093 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.67. 16,190,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,375,748. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.