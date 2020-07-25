Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,572 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,252 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 127.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 65,063 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 187,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 74,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 565.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $25.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,723,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,313,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.27. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFG. Argus lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

