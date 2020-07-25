Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $10.82 million for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 5.47%.

NASDAQ CIZN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,603. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.64. Citizens has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Citizens from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

