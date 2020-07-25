Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Posts Earnings Results

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) issued its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Citizens had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $10.82 million for the quarter.

Citizens stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.17. 2,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,603. Citizens has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $123.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citizens from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

