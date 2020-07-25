Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $750-760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $744.81 million.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.65-5.85 EPS.

CTXS opened at $142.49 on Friday. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays raised shares of Citrix Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.77.

In other Citrix Systems news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $899,813.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $283,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,890,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,041 shares of company stock worth $4,097,415 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

