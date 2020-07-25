Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Roth Capital currently has $14.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $11.00.

CLAR has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Clarus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clarus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.40.

NASDAQ:CLAR traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 341,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,264. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.10. Clarus has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.50 million, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 million. Clarus had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Clarus by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Clarus by 29.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Clarus by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

