Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CLFD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearfield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearfield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Clearfield stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,543. The company has a market cap of $233.75 million, a P/E ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.11.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 249,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Clearfield by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clearfield by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 29.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

