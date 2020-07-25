Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
CLFD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearfield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearfield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.
Clearfield stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,543. The company has a market cap of $233.75 million, a P/E ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.11.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 249,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Clearfield by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clearfield by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 29.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clearfield Company Profile
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
