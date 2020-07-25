Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Clorox by 1,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 581.8% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra increased their target price on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.69.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.04. 730,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,051. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.27. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $232.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 7,955 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.72, for a total transaction of $1,620,592.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,173.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,011 shares of company stock worth $14,788,606 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

