CMH Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,569 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Target accounts for 1.6% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,508,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $625,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,269 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Target by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,278,923 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,193 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Target by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,381,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $435,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Target by 1,078.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,392 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $493,244.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,875,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,524 shares of company stock worth $16,283,219 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.04.

Target stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,848. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.60 and a 200-day moving average of $113.38. The stock has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01. Target Co. has a one year low of $80.03 and a one year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

