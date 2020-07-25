CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

CMH Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,613 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON traded down $3.72 on Friday, hitting $150.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,914. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.90. The firm has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HON. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.69.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.