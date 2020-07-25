CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $3.96 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.9% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 49,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 7,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMY stock traded down $1.88 on Friday, reaching $57.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,174,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,571,334. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.68 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $131.22 billion, a PE ratio of 71.65, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

