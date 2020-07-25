CMH Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 1.4% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 632.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.11. The company had a trading volume of 124,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,951,825. The company has a market capitalization of $169.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,046.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $202.82.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $832,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.69, for a total transaction of $1,566,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,443,836.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 637,077 shares of company stock valued at $116,087,856 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.21.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

