CMH Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,442 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

CMH Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,119 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,442 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Cowen increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.46.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 136,823 shares of company stock valued at $41,187,284 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $300.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,104. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $315.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.26. The company has a market cap of $285.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

