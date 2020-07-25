Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Cut by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,064 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,488 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 2.1% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,550,665 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $69,734,000 after acquiring an additional 19,203 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,043 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $460,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 189,246 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,510,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 64,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,016,758. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $194.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

