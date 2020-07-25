Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Downgraded by Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $32.70 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMA. ValuEngine upgraded Comerica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.31.

Comerica stock opened at $37.42 on Wednesday. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.85.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.17 million. Comerica had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comerica will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 65.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 1,236.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

