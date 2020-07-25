Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 727,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,735 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for about 1.5% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Paypal were worth $126,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 54.3% in the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Daiwa Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $153.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.26.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $2.35 on Friday, hitting $171.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,640,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

