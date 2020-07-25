Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,594.57.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $11.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,504.48. The company had a trading volume of 46,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,462.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,372.14. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,586.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1,031.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

