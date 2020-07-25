Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $116.87 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 49,505 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions accounts for about 1.4% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.55% of Skyworks Solutions worth $116,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.04. 87,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,988. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $139.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 6.13.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,190,082.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,521.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,425 shares of company stock worth $6,495,835 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWKS. BidaskClub raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.73.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

