Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,977 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.15% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $81,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,538,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.29.

NYSE:APD traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $290.31. 22,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $299.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.33.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.29%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.