Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,334 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.4% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.06% of Adobe worth $121,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.2% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 26,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 31,555 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.7% in the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.7% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $430.12. The stock had a trading volume of 60,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,580. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $470.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $427.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.66. The company has a market cap of $205.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $4,450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total value of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,222 shares of company stock valued at $21,292,070. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

