Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 12,790 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 631,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,790 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Steris were worth $96,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Steris in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Steris in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Steris by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Steris in the 4th quarter valued at $12,791,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Steris by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Steris in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $528,138.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,025.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,446. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.91 and a 200 day moving average of $151.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.78. Steris PLC has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $822.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.37 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.24%.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

