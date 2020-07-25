Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 38,026 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,026 shares during the quarter. ResMed comprises about 1.5% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.45% of ResMed worth $125,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ResMed by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in ResMed by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ResMed by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,098,000 after buying an additional 22,510 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,523,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.33.

NYSE:RMD traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.39. 17,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,847. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.24, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.70 million. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,357,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,245 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $197,693.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,409.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,046 shares of company stock worth $4,848,855 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

