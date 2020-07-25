ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,170 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 999.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,516,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $508,719,000 after buying an additional 15,014,026 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $787,934,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,605,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $788,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,102,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,651,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842,989 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,656,663 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $627,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,199 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on COP shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra lowered ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

COP traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $40.28. 5,167,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,971,248. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average is $45.17.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

