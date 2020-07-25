ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stake Lessened by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,383 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up 0.7% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra cut ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. MKM Partners upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.80. 157,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,972,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

