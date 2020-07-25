Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of CWCO stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,436. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.11. The company has a market cap of $184.04 million, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.24.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $20.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter valued at $788,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 270,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 136,166 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 114,009 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter valued at $1,208,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 65,786 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

