Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $115.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.43 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 13.39%.

NYSE CLB opened at $23.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 3.06. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.23%.

CLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $16.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Core Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

