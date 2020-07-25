Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Announces Earnings Results

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $477.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.31 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Corelogic updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.60-3.75 EPS and its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CLGX opened at $68.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. Corelogic has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $69.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Corelogic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

In other news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 1,142 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $49,106.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,305 shares in the company, valued at $6,721,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,493,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,060. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

CLGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point cut Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks upgraded Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

