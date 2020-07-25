Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Lowered to “Neutral” at Compass Point

Compass Point cut shares of Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLGX. Barclays cut shares of Corelogic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Corelogic from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corelogic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Shares of NYSE CLGX traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.17. The company had a trading volume of 768,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,669. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average is $47.13. Corelogic has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $69.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. Corelogic had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $477.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Corelogic will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from Corelogic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corelogic’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

In other Corelogic news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $76,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,820 shares in the company, valued at $500,222.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 1,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $49,106.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,721,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,060 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Corelogic by 9.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corelogic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corelogic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corelogic by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

