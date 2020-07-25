Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.60-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.86-1.895 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.Corelogic also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Corelogic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Compass Point lowered Corelogic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Corelogic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Stephens cut Corelogic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut Corelogic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Corelogic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.60.

Get Corelogic alerts:

Corelogic stock opened at $68.17 on Friday. Corelogic has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.13.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. Corelogic had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $477.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Corelogic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Corelogic will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from Corelogic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.20%.

In other Corelogic news, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,493,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 1,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $49,106.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,721,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,682 shares of company stock worth $1,028,060. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.