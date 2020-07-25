Cortland Associates Inc. MO Has $31.37 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 4.6% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $31,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,318,000 after buying an additional 55,023 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 321.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.39. 510,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,165,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.37. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $151.85 and a 1 year high of $268.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.38.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

