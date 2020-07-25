Cortland Associates Inc. MO Has $50.44 Million Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Paypal comprises about 7.4% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Paypal were worth $50,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,201,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,000 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,220,000 after purchasing an additional 288,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,592,000 after purchasing an additional 180,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 154.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,484 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.78. The company had a trading volume of 296,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,640,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $183.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.33. The company has a market cap of $201.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.16, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.26.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

