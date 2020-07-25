Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 105,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,028,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $202,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 34.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,289 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.9% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 547 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.70.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $325.78. 1,415,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $262.71 and a 1 year high of $331.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $310.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.73. The company has a market cap of $143.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,042,351.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $1,546,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,133.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,249. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.