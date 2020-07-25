County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered County Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on County Bancorp from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered County Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. County Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

ICBK stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.53. 12,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,127. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.73. County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The company has a market cap of $125.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that County Bancorp will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.