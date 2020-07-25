Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Sold by Pelham Capital Ltd.

Pelham Capital Ltd. lessened its position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 292,448 shares during the period. Coupa Software comprises 8.5% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pelham Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of Coupa Software worth $81,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.04.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 78,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $15,059,358.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,908,414.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,619 shares in the company, valued at $12,183,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 248,966 shares of company stock worth $59,382,335 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COUP traded down $4.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $292.11. The company had a trading volume of 906,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,574. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.70 and a 200-day moving average of $192.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Coupa Software Inc has a 1-year low of $99.01 and a 1-year high of $317.93.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.