Covenant Asset Management LLC Acquires 160 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,990 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,804,376,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 305.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,315,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $509,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,138 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 62.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,442,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $609,057,000 after purchasing an additional 943,181 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,823,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $953,589,000 after purchasing an additional 680,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,370.5% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 560,216 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 522,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.46.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,823 shares of company stock worth $41,187,284. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $300.79. 2,380,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,861. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $315.84. The stock has a market cap of $285.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $297.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.33.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

