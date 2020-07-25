Covenant Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,701,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,451,794. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.