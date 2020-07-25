Covenant Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in TransUnion by 4.9% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 44,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its stake in TransUnion by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 298,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 50.0% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter worth about $1,086,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,729,715.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 222,894 shares of company stock valued at $17,988,156 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TRU traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $89.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,814. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.44. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.25 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

