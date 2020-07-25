Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,391,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $269.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.41.

ULTA stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,877. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.46. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $359.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.44 and its 200-day moving average is $228.99.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total transaction of $833,004.54. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.