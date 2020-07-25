Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $182,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Covenant Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 12.6% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 178.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 37.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 18.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 685,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,775. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,712 shares in the company, valued at $46,646,218.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

