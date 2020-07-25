Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $233,000 Holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Covenant Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in Duke Realty by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.55.

Shares of NYSE:DRE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,115,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.64. Duke Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average is $34.47.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $218.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.56 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $181,377.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

