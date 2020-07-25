Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $3.01 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 233.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.7% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,473,368,000 after buying an additional 743,155 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,308,281,000 after buying an additional 505,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 16.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,207,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,636,366,000 after buying an additional 897,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,513,118,000 after buying an additional 364,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $385.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.89.

Shares of NVDA traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $407.78. 11,802,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,225,891. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $147.39 and a 52 week high of $431.69. The company has a market cap of $250.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.22, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,918,556.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24 shares of company stock worth $7,836 and sold 250,738 shares worth $93,670,532. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

