Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $449,000 Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Covenant Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.35.

ALXN traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,432,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $125.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.08.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.