Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $5.21 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Covenant Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,941 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.2% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX traded down $5.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $278.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,827,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,807. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $165.23 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $298.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.42.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $205,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,815.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total value of $541,768.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at $7,384,116.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 303,036 shares of company stock worth $83,872,019. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

