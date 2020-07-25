Covenant Asset Management LLC Purchases 52 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.20.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 141,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.69 per share, for a total transaction of $23,290,459.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,302 shares in the company, valued at $378,507,356.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total value of $5,479,658.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHR traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,101,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,130. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $203.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

