Covenant Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000. Bright Horizons Family Solutions makes up about 0.5% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,610,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,285,000 after acquiring an additional 130,350 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,006,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,667,000 after buying an additional 756,221 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,407,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,605,000 after buying an additional 177,225 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,366,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,384,000 after buying an additional 452,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,978 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

BFAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

BFAM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $64.23 and a 1 year high of $176.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.26 and its 200-day moving average is $128.69.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $506.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,298 shares in the company, valued at $13,949,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total transaction of $362,373.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,577.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,459. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.