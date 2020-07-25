Covenant Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,069 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 181,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,803,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total transaction of $17,760,171.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total value of $12,655,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 423,576 shares of company stock worth $132,907,483 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $3.88 on Friday, reaching $305.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $311.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. TheStreet upgraded Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $286.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.25.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

